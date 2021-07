SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Shamia Little was reportedly last seen at Doug Williams Park near Jacob and Kennedy streets around 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Police ask that anyone with information about the girl call SPD at 318-673-7300.

