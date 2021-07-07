Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous

Yokem Connection
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cara, the elusive 150-pound python missing inside the Mall of Louisiana, is becoming quite the sensation on social media.

Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has at least one fake Twitter account and a fake Facebook account.

One newly created Facebook page, for example, chronicles the snake’s imaginary journey around the mall. The posts include one about how the snake got sick after riding the mall carousel and another about how long the line was at the Apple store.

As of Wednesday afternoon, one of the Twitter pages dedicated to the missing snake, (@Pythoncara), had 182 followers.

The snake disappeared from its glass enclosure at the Blue Zoo early Monday morning. The Blue Zoo is an animal exhibit set up inside a former clothing store in the mall.

Workers called East Baton Rouge Animal Control just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to request assistance in looking for the snake.

Blue Zoo workers said Wednesday they believe the snake is hiding out in their ceiling but have not actually seen it. They say she is “friendly” and is not venomous. They called in a plumber and an air-conditioning company to assist in the search. And, they reached out to local law enforcement to see if they would offer up a tracking dog to assist.

