LSP launches violent crimes task force focusing on northwest La.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an attempt to combat the rising rates of gun violence in northwest Louisiana, Louisiana State Police has partnered with local and federal agencies to create a new task force.

The initiative will provide additional patrol, investigative capabilities, and resources to Shreveport and Bossier City, as well as surrounding areas. The task force will be called the Violent Crimes Abatement Team and will work to find, apprehend, and prosecute those who possess and use firearms illegally.

LSP says public service announcements will be used to educate and involve the public in this initiative. People can anonymously submit tips to LSP online here.

