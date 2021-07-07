Juvenile, Mannie Fresh rework ‘Back That Thang Up’ into ‘Vax That Thang Up’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans-based rapper Juvenile, real name Terius Gray, and legendary producer Mannie Fresh, or Byron Thomas, have reworked their 1999 smash hit “Back That Thang Up” into a pro-vaccine anthem called “Vax That Thang Up.”

The new track is part of a campaign by the dating app BLK to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cash Money greats, who appeared on the original track with Lil Wayne, teamed up with another New Orleans legend, No Limit’s Mia X.

This is the first time Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated on a project.

“Back That Thang Up” peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, Juvenile’s biggest hit single until the 2004 release of “Slow Motion.”

Rolling Stone reports the song is as “delightful and ridiculous as one would hope.”

“Girl you look good once you vax that thang up,” goes the hook, “You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, Juvenile says he wanted to “do something positive for my people.”

“We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive,” he concluded.

In April of 2021, Juvenile was awarded a ceremonial key to the city of New Orleans by Mayor LaToya Cantrell for “his contributions to the music industry and being known as one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in the South.”

