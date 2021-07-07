Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t be held liable for the law, which they didn’t request and largely won’t be responsible for enforcing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

BREAKING: We are suing the state of West Virginia over its ban on trans students in school sports. — ACLU (@ACLU) May 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.