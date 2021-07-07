Isolated showers as the summer heat returns

(KSLA) - Get ready for your typical summer weather! We are facing daily rain chances, albeit low chances, with temperatures well into the 90s. It won’t rain much, which won’t help cool things down.

Through the evening, we will have showers and storms winding down. There will be some lingering rain a little after sunset, but that will not last much longer. By tonight, all the rain should be done. Wherever we saw rain, temperatures will be a little cooler, but still very steamy. It should be a little warmer where it did not rain. Overall, temperatures should be in the upper 70s to the lower and mid 80s.

Overnight, it will remain nice and dry. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but they will do no harm. They will however help keep temperatures slightly warmer. This will slow the cooling process during the nighttime hours. So lows Thursday morning will be in the low to mid 70s. Just a little muggy to start the day.

Thursday will start off dry, but more rain will be likely in the afternoon. It will not rain as much, but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella with you throughout the day. I expect many isolated showers along with a few storms in the afternoon. All should come to an end around sunset. Temperatures will once again be very warm, if not hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Friday will be a very similar day to Thursday. Look for more isolated showers and a couple storms. It will not rain all day, nor will it rain everywhere. I have the rain chance at only 30%. When it does rain at your locations, it will help to cool the temperature down some, but the humidity will be higher, making it feel almost worse than before the rain. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Over this weekend, there should be a little bit of rain here and there. There’s a better chance for showers on Sunday. Rain chances Saturday are at 20%, then up to 30% on Sunday. So, if you have any plans this weekend, you should not have to cancel them. Temperatures will be hot, however. Highs will be close to average for early July. That would put them right in the mid 90s. Plus the humidity will be high. Therefore, use caution while outdoors. With the combination of heat and humidity, feel-like temperatures will be near the 100 degree mark.

Through the first half of next week, I am expect a little more rain activity. It still will not be too much. Chances for a few showers are up to 30% Monday and Tuesday. There might be a little relief to the heat, but it will still be considered hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s, rather than the mid 90s. Every little bit helps!

Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall Wednesday morning in northern Florida. Elsa should continue to gradually weaken as it moves inland and should become a tropical depression as it rides up along the east coast. Elsewhere in the tropics, we are not tracking any other potential developments within the next 5 days. Hopefully it stays this way for awhile!

Have a great rest of the week!

