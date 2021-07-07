INTERVIEW: Councilwoman Taylor, City of Shreveport to crack down on dilapidated apartment complexes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor along with the City of Shreveport are taking action to improve conditions at a north Shreveport apartment complex.

Residents at the Villa Norte apartment complex are dealing with standing sewage, backed-up toilets, several issues with water and sewerage.

“My reaction is outrage,” Taylor said. “I think that this situation is inhumane. I’ve asked the City Of Shreveport to file complaints with the DEQ and the Louisiana Department of Health. But also, to file criminal complaints against these property owners for the conditions that my constituents have to live in.”

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor joined me this morning via Zoom to talk about two apartment complexes in her... Posted by Domonique Benn KSLA on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Residents who spoke with Domonique Benn said they’ve also been dealing with bees in their apartments. They’ve said that their concerns seem to be falling on deaf ears.

Conditions at Villa Norte Resident at Villa Norte Apartments says her bedroom is full of bees Woman says she has already been stung and fears for her children Villa Norte' residents voice concerns about raw sewage At Villa Norte Apartments, many say they shouldn’t have to live with the high grass, raw sewage on the ground and strong smell.

Another apartment complex in Taylor’s district, Forest Oaks, is also dealing with water issues as well. Residents say that their water gets shut off from time to time and that some have no hot water.

“None of my constituents in these apartments complexes had hot water as of last night,” Taylor said. “I’ve been dealing with this situation since November as we’ve gone out and cited these complexes. And so, I’m tired and I’m tired for my constituents.”

Taylor said that because of issues such as these, this is why the city is working to strengthen City Ordinance 38115 and amend it as well.

“We cited Villa Norte. Also had cited them for the water and sewerage — regarding the raw sewage.”

She added that when suits are filed, owners usually decided to sell the properties.

“So now we’re dealing with a new owner. Well, it doesn’t matter to me. Which new owners we are dealing with. Both of you will be held responsible as it relates what you’re doing to my constituents.”

