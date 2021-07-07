Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Councilwoman Taylor, City of Shreveport to crack down on dilapidated apartment complexes

Bees. Backed-up toilets. Standing sewage. No water. No hot water — residents face a multitude of issues.
Villa Norte Fire“My reaction is outrage,” Taylor said. “I think that this situation is...
Villa Norte Fire“My reaction is outrage,” Taylor said. “I think that this situation is inhumane. I’ve asked the City Of Shreveport to file complaints with the DEQ and the Louisiana Department of Health. But also, to file criminal complaints against these property owners for the conditions that my constituents have to live in.”
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor along with the City of Shreveport are taking action to improve conditions at a north Shreveport apartment complex.

Residents at the Villa Norte apartment complex are dealing with standing sewage, backed-up toilets, several issues with water and sewerage.

“My reaction is outrage,” Taylor said. “I think that this situation is inhumane. I’ve asked the City Of Shreveport to file complaints with the DEQ and the Louisiana Department of Health. But also, to file criminal complaints against these property owners for the conditions that my constituents have to live in.”

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor joined me this morning via Zoom to talk about two apartment complexes in her...

Posted by Domonique Benn KSLA on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Residents who spoke with Domonique Benn said they’ve also been dealing with bees in their apartments. They’ve said that their concerns seem to be falling on deaf ears.

Conditions at Villa Norte
Resident at Villa Norte Apartments says her bedroom is full of bees

Woman says she has already been stung and fears for her children

Villa Norte' residents voice concerns about raw sewage

At Villa Norte Apartments, many say they shouldn’t have to live with the high grass, raw sewage on the ground and strong smell.

Another apartment complex in Taylor’s district, Forest Oaks, is also dealing with water issues as well. Residents say that their water gets shut off from time to time and that some have no hot water.

“None of my constituents in these apartments complexes had hot water as of last night,” Taylor said. “I’ve been dealing with this situation since November as we’ve gone out and cited these complexes. And so, I’m tired and I’m tired for my constituents.”

Taylor said that because of issues such as these, this is why the city is working to strengthen City Ordinance 38115 and amend it as well.

“We cited Villa Norte. Also had cited them for the water and sewerage — regarding the raw sewage.”

She added that when suits are filed, owners usually decided to sell the properties.

“So now we’re dealing with a new owner. Well, it doesn’t matter to me. Which new owners we are dealing with. Both of you will be held responsible as it relates what you’re doing to my constituents.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
BCPD Chief Shane McWilliams
Bossier City police chief placed on administrative leave pending investigation; interim chief appointed
From left to right: Beverly Colgin, DOB: 8/23/1959, Jonathan Colgin, DOB: 12/27/1989, Randy...
Toddler recovering from burns after 4th of July apartment fire; 4 arrested
A woman is recovering following a crash on late Monday night.
Clyde Fant Parkway crash sends woman to hospital
Children among 3 dead, 3 injured in NELA car crash

Latest News

Shamia Little, 17
MISSING: Shreveport teen last seen at park
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to make landfall this morning as a tropical storm.
FIRST ALERT! Elsa makes landfall in Taylor County, Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County, Florida as 65 MPH tropical storm.
More afternoon showers and storms Wednesday
David McFarlin, DOB: 7/9/1963
Bossier City man faces 40 years in prison following rape conviction