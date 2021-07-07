Yokem Connection
Gov. Edwards signs bill providing accommodations for pregnancy in the workplace

(unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, July 7, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill that should make things a little easier for pregnant women in the workplace.

Senate Bill 215, authored by Senator Regina Barrow, provides reasonable workplace accommodations for pregnancy in the workplace. The governor says more than 70% of women in Louisiana of childbearing age are working, and now they won’t have to choose between the health of their pregnancy and keeping their job.

I was proud to sign SB 215 by Sen. Regina Barrow, which provides reasonable workplace accommodations for pregnancy. Over...

Posted by Governor John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Click here to read the full text of the bill.

