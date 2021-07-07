Yokem Connection
Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA

FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. for LSU football’s season opener vs. UCLA on Sept. 4, sources tell WAFB 9Sports’ Jacques Doucet.

The band is not making the cross-country trip due to COVID-related budget cuts, sources say.

However, the Golden Band will travel for all of LSU’s four SEC road games this season.

The band will also travel if LSU advances to the postseason.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

