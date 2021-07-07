Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Former LSU softball player Amanda Sanchez becomes first Olympian in program history

Former LSU softball player Amanda Sanchez becomes first Olympian in program history
Former LSU softball player Amanda Sanchez becomes first Olympian in program history
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU softball player Amanda Sanchez has become the first Olympian in program history after being named to the Mexican National Softball Team.

Sanchez will represent Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. She is part of Mexico’s first Olympic softball team and the return of the sport to the Game’s for the first time since 2018.

Mexico will make their debut in the Olympic softball tournament against Canada on July 21 at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. They will play games against Japan, USA, Australia and Canada. The bronze and gold medal matches will take place July 27 at Yokohama Stadium

In 2019 Sanchez played for the Tigers in 60 of 62 games at third base.

She finished third on the team in hitting with a .354 batting average and owned 16 doubles and nine home runs. She collected a second-best 54 RBI on the year and was named first team all-south and was an NFCA second team All-American.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17
MISSING: Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Shreveport teen last seen at park
Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
BCPD Chief Shane McWilliams
Bossier City police chief placed on administrative leave pending investigation; interim chief appointed
Children among 3 dead, 3 injured in NELA car crash
From left to right: Beverly Colgin, DOB: 8/23/1959, Jonathan Colgin, DOB: 12/27/1989, Randy...
Toddler recovering from burns after 4th of July apartment fire; 4 arrested

Latest News

Shooting on Virginia Avenue
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting on Virginia Avenue
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking
Mansfield police dispatcher arrested for malfeasance in office
Shark Week 2021 splashes down at the Shreveport Aquarium starting July 12.
Shark Week swims into Shreveport on July 12