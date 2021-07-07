Elsa makes landfall in Florida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we track yet another day of afternoon showers and storms across the ArkLaTex, Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall along the northwest coast of Florida. The storms is bringing flooding rain, gusty winds, and some severe weather to the state. Back here in the ArkLaTex all we really have to be concerned about over the next few days is heat, humidity, and some scattered afternoon wet weather. The heat will be more of a factor as we go through your weekend with showers and storm potentially returning once we get to Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to make landfall this morning as a tropical storm. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning expect more of the same from what we saw on Tuesday. That means sunshine and dry weather in the morning followed by scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be very similar from what we saw yesterday with highs likely in the low 90s across the region.

As we go through the end of the work week this classic summer pattern will likely continue for the region as the this weak frontal boundary remains stalled our across the south. This means that afternoon pop up wet weather will continue to be a mainstay through at least Friday. One thing that is important is not everyone will see wet weather and the showers will always be scattered in nature. Temperatures over the next few days will continue to be consistent with highs in the low 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to 100.

Looking ahead to your weekend and early next week we are expecting a very toasty weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex. Both Saturday and Sunday should be in the low to mid 90s with more humid conditions. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but whatever wet weather we could see will be very localized in nature. We are tracking a cold front though that will begin to push into the region late Sunday and into Monday that could bring some more widespread wet weather to the ArkLaTex. This front will also help cool us down slightly both Monday and Tuesday, but just how much is still up in the air at this time.

In the meantime, get ready for another classic summer day in the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!

