East Texas woman allegedly made threat to sell children; in custody

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman is behind bars following what the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is calling a kidnapping investigation.

Lindsey Mariah Kelly, 23, of Hallsville, was arrested just before 4 a.m. at a home in Longview. A man is under investigation for child endangerment as well.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, Harrison County sheriff’s dispatch got a call regarding a kidnapping of a 4-year-old child from a home near Hallsville.

“The caller further stated the suspect, Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23 years of age of Hallsville, interfered with the custody of two other children that were her own, pertaining to a separate ongoing investigation,” reads a news release.

As crews arrived at the location, they worked to gather more information to use for an Amber Alert. Deputies and investigators learned that Kelley had fled from the Hallsville area to Longview. However, crews did not have a specific address.

“The complainant further informed Deputies that Kelley had previously made statements implying she might possibly complete the sale of her children for unknown reasons, which heightened the urgency of law enforcement locating the children. Longview Police were notified and requested to assist, which they quickly provided support,” reads a news release.

Hours later, just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, after checking multiple addresses in Longview, Kelly was found with a man and all three children.

All three children were found safe and unharmed.

Narcotics, paraphernalia were all in reach of the three children. An Amber Alert was not issued because the children were found so quickly.

The children were returned safely home.

“It’s a good feeling when any Law Enforcement Agency can safely return a child in this type of situation. Longview Police played an integral part in the success of this investigation,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher, in a news release. “Thank you to Chief Bishop and the Longview Police Department for the quick response and deployment of resources to assist us. As I have said numerous times, different patch, same mission - I couldn’t think of a better outcome.”

