City of Marshall violent crimes and narcotics task force nets four arrests, 7 still wanted

From left: Daquan Rondell Collins, Jacarrion "JJ" Dejuan Green, Jadeon Kemion Williams, Latarik...
From left: Daquan Rondell Collins, Jacarrion "JJ" Dejuan Green, Jadeon Kemion Williams, Latarik Dashun Jackson, Rodney Tyrone Stafford, Tyler Lee Sims IV and Tyler Rashad Hooper.(MPD | MPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department is working to crack down on crimes following a number of shooting incidents in the span of a few months.

Starting on July 1, MPD officers, detectives, and members of the Violent Crimes and Narcotics task forces have teamed up to solve several crimes. Also, members from MPD, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, U.S Marshals Taskforce, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens began an operation to address violent crimes in both the City of Marshall and all Harrison County.

Below are four individuals that were arrested in connection to the operation:

  • Cecil Owens, 43, of Marshall was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance PG2 over 1 gram, but less than 4 grams in a Drug-Free Zone; possession of marijuana over 4 oz, but less than 5 lbs. in a Drug-Free Zone and tampering with evidence. During a search of a home in the 1000 block of Alvin Street, crews found two firearms and illicit drugs.
  • Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, 18, is charged with deadly conduct
  • Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Ivan Lynn Daniels, 26, is charged with deadly conduct

“The Marshall Police Department and our partners are committed to working continually to protect our citizens and visitors, and to keeping violent offenders off our streets,” said MPD Police Chief Cliff Carruth, in a news release. I am proud of our ability to work closely with the District Attorney’s Office, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as our State and Federal partners to continue to make our community safer. It is critical that we work with our community members in this process.”

Authorities are actively being pursued and have outstanding warrants for their arrest:

  • Daquan Rondell Collins, 23, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct
  • Jacarrion “JJ” Dejuan Green, 19, of Marshall, Riot Participation
  • Tyler Rashad Hooper, 24, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct
  • Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Marshall, Murder & Riot Participation
  • Tyler Lee Sims IV, 18, of Avinger, Deadly Conduct
  • Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 20, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct & Organizing Criminal Activity
  • Jadeon Kemion Williams, 20, of Jefferson, Deadly Conduct

“The defendants who were the subjects of Thursday’s operation will be vigorously pursued and prosecuted. The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend these suspects and, as always, will support our law enforcement in any way we can,” District Attorney Reid McCain said, in a news release.

Anyone with any information regarding the individuals above are urged to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.

