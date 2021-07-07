Yokem Connection
Chlorine shortage hitting East Texas pool supply stores

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Donna Swanson with the Swimming Pool Super Center in Longview about what they are doing to make sure their customers are getting the chlorine needed for their pools.

She says pool sales picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic and chlorine supplies are low because of supply and demand.

Swanson noted another reason supply of chlorine tablets are running lower than normal is because a manufacturing facility in Lake Charles, LA was destroyed by Hurricane Laura last year. She said a fire broke out at the facility and it still has not returned to production. She said the facility had supplied chlorine to 40-percent of the country.

