BPSO searching for missing teen

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing teen.

Cole Rodriguez, 17, of Dumaine Drive in Bossier City, went missing on the afternoon of July 3. He is reported to have sent a text to his father on July 4 that he was leaving the state.

Detectives say no one has seen or heard from Cole since the last message he sent his father. There has been no contact with him after his phone appeared to have been turned off.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

