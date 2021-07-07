Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Bossier man charged with 17 counts of child pornography; 2 others arrested for drug paraphernalia

Gary Mann, 60.
Gary Mann, 60.(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Gary Mann, 60, of Dudley Lane in Bossier City, was arrested on July 7 on probable cause for pornography involving juveniles. Mann was charged with 17 counts of pornography involving juveniles, one count of possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) and one count of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives say Mann could also face additional charges pending the outcome of their investigation. While executing the search warrant involving Mann, two other men were arrested.

Chalil Keener was arrested for one count of possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) and one count of drug paraphernalia. Jamie Scott was arrested for one count of possession schedule II (methamphetamine) and one count of resisting an officer.

All three men are booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. No bonds have been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
Shamia Little, 17
MISSING: Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Shreveport teen last seen at park
BCPD Chief Shane McWilliams
Bossier City police chief placed on administrative leave pending investigation; interim chief appointed
From left to right: Beverly Colgin, DOB: 8/23/1959, Jonathan Colgin, DOB: 12/27/1989, Randy...
Toddler recovering from burns after 4th of July apartment fire; 4 arrested
Children among 3 dead, 3 injured in NELA car crash

Latest News

Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash
Search continues for Shamia Little
Springhill Fire Department facing financial issues
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19