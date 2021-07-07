Bossier man charged with 17 counts of child pornography; 2 others arrested for drug paraphernalia

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Gary Mann, 60, of Dudley Lane in Bossier City, was arrested on July 7 on probable cause for pornography involving juveniles. Mann was charged with 17 counts of pornography involving juveniles, one count of possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) and one count of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives say Mann could also face additional charges pending the outcome of their investigation. While executing the search warrant involving Mann, two other men were arrested.

Chalil Keener was arrested for one count of possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) and one count of drug paraphernalia. Jamie Scott was arrested for one count of possession schedule II (methamphetamine) and one count of resisting an officer.

All three men are booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. No bonds have been set.

