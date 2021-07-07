Yokem Connection
Bossier City man faces 40 years in prison following rape conviction

“The criminal justice system worked well” -Sheriff Julian Whittington
David McFarlin, DOB: 7/9/1963
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is facing a significant jail sentence after being convicted of rape.

The case began in a tavern in Bossier City in 2019; the suspect was convicted Friday, July 2, 2021. David McFarlin, 57, was found guilty of second-degree rape after week-long trial. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 2. He could be given as much as 40 years.

“This is one of those cases that went all the way through from arrest to conviction because of a dedicated team committed to public safety,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.  “We had good, coordinated work between our detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and his team at the District Attorney’s Office, the 26th Judicial District, and the forensic investigators at the North Louisiana Crime Lab. So often, we hear people suggest, ‘they’ll just get away with it’ or ‘they’ll just drop the charges.’ Not this time.”

McFarlin was first arrested in August of 2019 after he allegedly raped someone at a tavern in Bossier Parish.

“The victim was pleased with the guilty verdict and very appreciative of the support from our office and the detectives who worked this case,” said District Attorney Doug Stinson. “My job was certainly made a lot easier because of the impressive work by the sheriff’s office investigators and the crime lab.”

“The criminal justice system worked well,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington.

