Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
BCPD Chief Shane McWilliams
Bossier City police chief placed on administrative leave pending investigation; interim chief appointed
From left to right: Beverly Colgin, DOB: 8/23/1959, Jonathan Colgin, DOB: 12/27/1989, Randy...
Toddler recovering from burns after 4th of July apartment fire; 4 arrested
Children among 3 dead, 3 injured in NELA car crash
A woman is recovering following a crash on late Monday night.
Clyde Fant Parkway crash sends woman to hospital

Latest News

Texarkana hospital hoping to up vaccination rates with mobile drive
FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100...
Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
One person was killed on South Street in Nacogdoches, Texas on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after...
1 dead after being hit by car in Nacogdoches
Shamia Little, 17
MISSING: Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Shreveport teen last seen at park