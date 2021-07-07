Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
1 dead after being hit by car in Nacogdoches

One person was killed on South Street in Nacogdoches, Texas on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after being hit by a car.
One person was killed on South Street in Nacogdoches, Texas on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after being hit by a car.(Nacogdoches Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 7.

The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the major wreck in the 800 block of South Street around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. When officers got there, they found that a 2020 Chevy Malibu headed north had hit a pedestrian walking in the road.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the driver was unharmed and is cooperating with the investigation.

