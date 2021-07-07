1 dead after being hit by car in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 7.

The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the major wreck in the 800 block of South Street around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. When officers got there, they found that a 2020 Chevy Malibu headed north had hit a pedestrian walking in the road.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the driver was unharmed and is cooperating with the investigation.

