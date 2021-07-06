Woman accused of firing rifle at camper parked outside Miller County, Ark., residence

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A woman is accused of shooting a rifle at a camper parked at a residence where about 20 adults and children had gathered for a Fourth of July celebration.

Someone was in the camper when it happened about 11:12 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 5900 block of Miller County Road 17, authorities say.

Reports indicate that six to eight shots were fired and that at least one round struck the camper, according to the Miller County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

The motive appears to be related to ongoing domestic issues, authorities said.

Callers who reported the gunfire to the Sheriff’s Office identified 41-year-old Amanda Simmons, of Miller County, as the suspect and indicated that she had left there driving a sedan, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

While some deputies were responding to the scene of the shooting, other personnel went to the area of Simmons’ residence.

She was arrested when she was stopped while driving near U.S. Highway 71 at Edgewood Drive.

At the same time, authorities report, Arkansas State Police and Miller County deputies seized a loaded SKS rifle at a separate location.

Now Simmons is being held in the Miller County Detention Center, where she was booked on charges of aggravated assault, which is a Class D felony, and terroristic act, a Class A felony.

She is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Tuesday, July 6.

