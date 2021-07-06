Toddler recovering from burns after 4th of July apartment fire; 4 arrested

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A toddler is currently recovering from serious burns after a fire at the Mooringsport apartments.

Caddo Parish deputies were called to the apartment complex on Greenwood Street on Sunday, July 4 after the inside of the complex caught fire, said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. The deputies arrived at the complex along with firefighters and EMS personnel. North Caddo EMS then took a 2-year-old to a local hospital. The origin of the fire seemed suspicious and signs of illicit drug use were present, said Lt. Michael Gray.

An investigation into the possible use of drugs was conducted by multiple local agencies. The group came with a search warrant and found approximately 3 g of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, as well as several firearms. The group made the following arrests:

Sarah J. Colgin, 27

Illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17

Cruelty to juveniles

Beverly Ann Colgin, 61

Illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17

Randy Colgin, 68

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Possession of a firearm with CDS

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery

Jonathan M. Colgin, 31

Violation of a protective order

The case remains under investigation.

