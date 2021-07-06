Student homicides impact entire schools; principal speaks out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Grady Smith, the principal of Woodlawn Leadership Academy, is speaking out after the death of one of his recent graduates.

Hassan Blazer was recently killed in a shooting in Dallas in May. Smith added over the last two years, the school has lost a total of 16 students that were either currently enrolled, recent graduates or individuals that attended Woodlawn at some point.

“We have gone through so much the last two years of losing our kids, it is just a feeling of helplessness and just wanting to protect them when they leave and that is what we’ve done,” Smith said.

Recently, the Caddo Parish School Board created a task force with law enforcement and juvenile services working to find a solution to help curve the violence.

