Student homicides impact entire schools; principal speaks out

Hassan Blazer (right) was recently killed in a shooting in Dallas in May. Dr. Grady Smith, the...
Hassan Blazer (right) was recently killed in a shooting in Dallas in May. Dr. Grady Smith, the principal of Woodlawn Leadership Academy, added over the last two years, the school has lost a total of 16 students that were either currently enrolled, recent graduates or individuals that attended Woodlawn at some point.
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Grady Smith, the principal of Woodlawn Leadership Academy, is speaking out after the death of one of his recent graduates.

Hassan Blazer was recently killed in a shooting in Dallas in May. Smith added over the last two years, the school has lost a total of 16 students that were either currently enrolled, recent graduates or individuals that attended Woodlawn at some point.

“We have gone through so much the last two years of losing our kids, it is just a feeling of helplessness and just wanting to protect them when they leave and that is what we’ve done,” Smith said.

Recently, the Caddo Parish School Board created a task force with law enforcement and juvenile services working to find a solution to help curve the violence.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for the full story tonight.

