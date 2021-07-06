Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Shreveport doctor shares concerns on COVID-19 delta variant

Delta variant
Delta variant(CBS)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One state in the ArkLaTex is among those seeing the most cases nationally of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Connecticut are reported to have the most cases of the variant. One case found in New Orleans is being called delta plus, stemming from the highly contagious delta variant.

According to Business Insider, the delta variant is causing 80 percent of the new COVID-19 cases across the United States.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where LSU Health’s Dr. John Vanchiere will speak on his concerns of getting the variant under control and the possibility of new mask mandates.

