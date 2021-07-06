Yokem Connection
Scattered wet weather through the week

By Jessica Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Another typical summer time day with heat and humidity with the chance for pop up showers and storms. Keep the umbrella handy not just for today but through at least Thursday.

Today highs will climb into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies but factor in the humidity and it feels closer to the mid and upper 90s. Winds stay fairly light out of the East around 5mph. Keep the rain gear handy as scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon and mainly early evening hours. Most of the showers that do form will begin dissipating around sunset as we lose daytime heating.

Wednesday looks mostly copy/paste with temperatures beginning in the 70s once again. Afternoon highs will once again climb to the low 90s area wide with more scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These will bring heavy downpours but thankfully wont last too long. Some of the showers and storms will stick around for the afternoon commute. Overnight temperatures are back in the low 70s.

Thursday, yet another rainy day. We could see more widespread rain during the afternoon hours. Highs are sticking to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Friday, rain chance may begin to back off, but for now we’ll keep around a 30% chance but high are back to the low 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Elsa is in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to strengthen before making landfall in Florida. Already, the storm is bringing rain and storms to the Florida Keys and the southern region. Landfall is projected for Monday morning. It will then weaken as it moves over Georgia and the Carolinas. No impacts to the ArkLaTex and not much else happening in the Atlantic right now.

Have a great day!

