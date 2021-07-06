Scattered showers and storms through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! I hope all of you had an amazing and safe 4th of July weekend! As most of us head back to work today we are tracking showers and storms that will be developing during afternoon hours thanks to a frontal boundary that is stalled out through the region. The scattered showers and storms will continue over the next three days as the front slowly weakens. Once we dry out on Friday temperatures should move up into the mid-90s and will likely continue through the weekend and into next week. In the tropics we continue to track Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves north and should make landfall on the west coast of Florida overnight tonight.

We are tracking afternoon showers and storms over the next few days across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for a muggy and potentially stormy day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 70s and will move up to around the 90 degree mark this afternoon. After dry weather this morning, showers and storms will begin to develop around noon and will become more numerous as we head throughout the afternoon and some of these storms could have very heavy rain. Once we get to sunset the wet weather should fade this evening.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more afternoon showers and storms across the region thanks to the stalled out frontal boundary. Both Wednesday and Thursday will bring more afternoon shower and storm activity along with high temperatures that will be right around the 90 degree mark. On Friday the rain chances will finally drop and that will allow our temperatures to start shooting up across the ArkLaTex into the mid-90s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the region. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the mid-90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures will push north of the 100 degree mark. You should expect mostly dry weather and partly cloudy skies over the weekend.

So make sure you do what you can to stay cool the next week! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.