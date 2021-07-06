Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He then drove back...
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought
Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
According to Shreveport police, the man was standing in front of a house, shooting fireworks...
Man shooting fireworks realizes pain in leg is gunshot
Keshaun Garner, 20, of Bossier City, is a 2019 graduate of Parkway High, the school where he...
Missing boater’s body recovered from Lake Bistineau; boat’s operator charged with DWI
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
17-year-old shot in neck; condition described as life-threatening

Latest News

The Bossier City Council meeting chambers were full when council members held their first...
Former Bossier City councilman named to interim District 1 position
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Fourth of July gatherings could help spread COVID-19 delta variant
Black Caucus on State Police
Black Caucus calls on DOJ for ‘full-scale’ investigation into LSP
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
Former Chief McWilliams under investigation
Former BCPD Chief Shane McWilliams facing internal investigation