Humidity and rain chances are on the increase

(KSLA) - Happy Monday evening ArkLaTex! Mostly dry skies will remain this way through the night as most of the wet weather remains further to our south along a stalled front. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening under mostly clear skies.

Overnight under calm winds and mostly clear skies, temperatures tumble into the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our wettest days this week. There will be a lot of scattered afternoon activity. Look out for some heavy downpours as well. I do not expect a washout, but you’ll want that umbrella as you head out the door back to work in the mornings. It will not be a complete waste of the day, as there will be some sunshine at times. Temperatures will still warm up to the lower to mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday are looking at a wet day as well, but potentially not as rainy as the the previous days. Some will still see some sunshine but there’s also a few that will see isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Highs will both be back in the low 90s.

Over this upcoming weekend, we are looking to have more of the same. A couple showers here and there with nothing major. Rain chances are up to 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday. It’s not enough to cancel any plans you may have for anything outdoors. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower to mid 90s while Sunday should be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we still have tropical storm Elsa. Some strengthening may take place as it exits Cuba later tonight. Should remain below hurricane status as it moves towards Florida. From there, the storm will ride up alone the east coast. Other than Elsa, we are not tracking any potential development in the next 5 days!

Have a evening!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.