Gov. Abbott issues directives to improve electric reliability

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott sent a letter to members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) directing them to take immediate action to improve electric reliability across the state.

These directives build upon the reforms passed in the 87th Legislative Session to increase power generation capacity and ensure the reliability of the Texas power grid.

In the letter sent Tuesday, Gov. Abbott urged the PUC to immediately take the following actions:

  • Streamline incentives within the ERCOT market to foster the development and maintenance of adequate and reliable sources of power, like natural gas, coal, and nuclear power.
  • Allocate reliability costs to generation resources that cannot guarantee their own availability, such as wind or solar power.
  • Instruct ERCOT to establish a maintenance schedule for natural gas, coal, nuclear, and other non-renewable electricity generators to ensure that there is always an adequate supply of power on the grid to maintain reliable electric service for all Texans.
  • Order ERCOT to accelerate the development of transmission projects that increase connectivity between existing or new dispatchable generation plants and areas of need.

