Fourth of July gatherings could help spread COVID-19 delta variant

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – Fourth of July celebrations lifted spirits across the United States but could also mean soaring COVID-19 infections of the delta variant in the coming weeks.

Health officials are waiting to see if rates go up following the holiday weekend. Large gatherings are a well-documented source of virus spread.

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician and former Baltimore City health commissioner, said that leaves important questions for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to answer.

“So, for example, what is the true rate of breakthrough infections? So, if you are vaccinated, what is the likelihood that you could still be infected with COVID-19 because of this more contagious delta variant?” she asked.

According to public health officials, the pattern of infection over the coming weeks will be very telling.

Experts warn progress made across the entire United States against the virus may be threatened by regions with low vaccination rates.

“We’re already starting to see places with low vaccination rates starting to have relatively big spikes from the delta variant,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “We’ve seen this in Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming. Those are the places where we’re going to see more hospitalizations and deaths as well, unfortunately.”

According to the CDC, recent COVID-19 case rates are an average of three times higher in states with low vaccination rates compared to the country overall.

Parts of the South, Southwest and Midwest are starting to see spikes in cases.

And many of those states – like Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi – are among those with the lowest rates of vaccination.

“Anytime you have large outbreaks, it does become a breeding ground for potentially more variants,” Jha said.

Meanwhile, Vermont, which leads the nation in vaccination rates with 66% of residents fully vaccinated, reported the lowest COVID-19 case rate with less than 1 case per 100,000 people each day.

According to CDC data, more than 47% of people in the United States are fully vaccinated.

