Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care

“It’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” said Edwards
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, 93, decided to place himself in hospice care on Monday, July 5, at his Gonzales home after going to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance on Sunday, according to a statement released by him and his wife.

“But since I have been in and out of hospitals in recent years with pneumonia and other respiratory problems, causing a lot of people a lot of trouble, I have decided to retain the services of qualified hospice doctors and nurses at my home,” Edwards said. “While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody. I’ve made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point. But it won’t be anytime soon for me. In fact, I am planning my 95th birthday party for next summer and hope you’ll come.”

“His blood oxygen and blood pressure were both low and we made the decision to go the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” added his wife, Trina Edwards. “His strength has been failing in recent weeks but Edwin has always rallied back in the past and we’re praying for that again.”

According to doctors, Edwards underwent a battery of tests at St. Elizabeth, including X-rays and a CAT scan of both lungs but the test revealed nothing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshaun Garner, 20, of Bossier City, is a 2019 graduate of Parkway High, the school where he...
Missing boater’s body recovered from Lake Bistineau; boat’s operator charged with DWI
The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He then drove back...
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
17-year-old shot in neck; condition described as life-threatening
According to Shreveport police, the man was standing in front of a house, shooting fireworks...
Man shooting fireworks realizes pain in leg is gunshot
1 dead after shooting on Garden Street; suspect in custody

Latest News

Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
Drowning victim's parents now arranging his funeral instead of planning his wedding
Drowning victim's parents now arranging his funeral instead of planning his wedding
KSLA News 12 @ 10 p.m. — Monday, July 5, 2021
KSLA News 12 @ 10 p.m. — Monday, July 5, 2021
BOOKED: Amanda Simmons, 41, of Miller County, Ark., one count each of aggravated assault and...
Woman accused of firing rifle at camper parked outside Miller County, Ark., residence