Former Bossier City councilman named to interim District 1 position

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A number of appointments are being considered Tuesday, July 6 as the Bossier City Council holds its first meeting of Mayor Tommy Chandler’s administration.
Among them are someone to serve as the interim District 1 council member until a special election is held this fall.
Councilman-at-large David Montgomery nominated former Councilman Scott Irwin for the interim position.
Several District 1 residents spoke during the afternoon meeting and were not happy.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-2 to name Irwin to the interim position.
Also being considered for the post were:
- Darren Ashley, who plans to seek the seat this fall,
- Brian Hammons, who plans to seek the seat this fall,
- Lee Jeter, who doesn’t plan to seek the position this fall, and,
- Jimmy Latham.
Mayoral appointments being considered are:
- Shane Cheatham as the chief administrative officer,
- E. Charles Jacobs as the city attorney, and,
- Richard Ray as the assistant city attorney.
Among other business, the agenda also calls for consideration of putting a moratorium on the purchase of city vehicles.
