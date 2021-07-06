Yokem Connection
Former Bossier City councilman named to interim District 1 position

Special election to fill the remainder of the term will be held this fall
The Bossier City Council meeting chambers were full when council members held their first meeting of Mayor Tommy Chandler's administration July 6, 2021.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A number of appointments are being considered Tuesday, July 6 as the Bossier City Council holds its first meeting of Mayor Tommy Chandler’s administration.

Among them are someone to serve as the interim District 1 council member until a special election is held this fall.

Councilman-at-large David Montgomery nominated former Councilman Scott Irwin for the interim position.

Several District 1 residents spoke during the afternoon meeting and were not happy.

Ultimately, the council voted 4-2 to name Irwin to the interim position.

Also being considered for the post were:

  • Darren Ashley, who plans to seek the seat this fall,
  • Brian Hammons, who plans to seek the seat this fall,
  • Lee Jeter, who doesn’t plan to seek the position this fall, and,
  • Jimmy Latham.

Mayoral appointments being considered are:

  • Shane Cheatham as the chief administrative officer,
  • E. Charles Jacobs as the city attorney, and,
  • Richard Ray as the assistant city attorney.

Among other business, the agenda also calls for consideration of putting a moratorium on the purchase of city vehicles.

Below is the full agenda:

Bossier City Council members voted 4-2 on July 6, 2021, to name former Councilman Scott Irwin to serve as the interim District 1 council member until a special election can be held in fall 2021.(Source: KSLA News 12)

