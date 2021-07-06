Yokem Connection
Fire breaks out at recycling center in Bossier City

Image from the scene at Southern Disposal Service in Bossier City.
Image from the scene at Southern Disposal Service in Bossier City.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department is working to put out a large fire at Southern Disposal Service on Old Shed Road.

Officials say the fire started in a compost area of the recycling facility. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire is currently being contained and is not a threat to surrounding homes or businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

