Fire breaks out at recycling center in Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department is working to put out a large fire at Southern Disposal Service on Old Shed Road.

Officials say the fire started in a compost area of the recycling facility. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire is currently being contained and is not a threat to surrounding homes or businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

