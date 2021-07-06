Fire breaks out at recycling center in Bossier City
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department is working to put out a large fire at Southern Disposal Service on Old Shed Road.
Officials say the fire started in a compost area of the recycling facility. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The fire is currently being contained and is not a threat to surrounding homes or businesses.
No injuries have been reported.
