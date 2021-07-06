Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Dr. William Tate officially starts as new LSU President

LSU President Dr. William (Bill) Tate IV
LSU President Dr. William (Bill) Tate IV(Source: LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. William Tate starts his official first day on the job as the new President of LSU.

He previously served as executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and as Provost at the University of South Carolina.

Tate will meet with some faculty, staff, and students on his first day.

He is replacing former LSU Interim President Tom Galligan, who served in that role since January of last year after F. King Alexander left to become the President of Oregon State University.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He then drove back...
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought
According to Shreveport police, the man was standing in front of a house, shooting fireworks...
Man shooting fireworks realizes pain in leg is gunshot
Keshaun Garner, 20, of Bossier City, is a 2019 graduate of Parkway High, the school where he...
Missing boater’s body recovered from Lake Bistineau; boat’s operator charged with DWI
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
17-year-old shot in neck; condition described as life-threatening
Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death

Latest News

Since 2015, more than 100 veterans’ homes have been repaired through the Critical Repair...
“You can’t put a price on regaining dignity,” ETX nonprofit receives $200K grant to help repair veterans’ homes
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
A cybersecurity expert said the best offense against a ransomware attack is a great defense.
Cybersecurity experts offer tips to protect people, businesses from hackers
Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death