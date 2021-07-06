Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He then drove back...
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought
According to Shreveport police, the man was standing in front of a house, shooting fireworks...
Man shooting fireworks realizes pain in leg is gunshot
Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
Keshaun Garner, 20, of Bossier City, is a 2019 graduate of Parkway High, the school where he...
Missing boater’s body recovered from Lake Bistineau; boat’s operator charged with DWI
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
17-year-old shot in neck; condition described as life-threatening

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
San Francisco's tallest residential building is sinking
Hassan Blazer (right) was recently killed in a shooting in Dallas in May. Dr. Grady Smith, the...
Student homicides impact entire schools; principal speaks out
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys