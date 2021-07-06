Yokem Connection
Clyde Fant Parkway crash sends woman to hospital

A woman is recovering following a crash on late Monday night.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a crash late Monday night.

Police got the call before 11 p.m. on July 5. Crews at the scene said that it appeared the car veered off the road and hit a tree.

The front of the car was completely destroyed during the impact.

The front of the car was completely destroyed during the impact.(KSLA)

However, the driver of the car was conscious and talking while being taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

