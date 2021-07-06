Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Children among 3 dead, 3 injured in NELA car crash

By KNOE Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A crash in West Carroll Parish has claimed the lives of three people, including two children. Three others also sustained injuries.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened on July 5, 2021, shortly before 9:30 p.m. LSP says two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was on LA Hwy 17, between Oak Grove and the village of Kilbourne.

LSP says their initial investigation revealed that a Nissan Versa driven by 35-year-old Rhona N. Sanders, of Kilbourne, was traveling east on Chickasaw Loop Road, approaching LA Hwy 17.  They say Sanders failed to yield at a stop sign and entered LA Hwy 17, whereupon the car was involved in a crash with a southbound truck.

Police say Sanders and two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They say there were three additional passengers inside the Nissan that were injured. They were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

LSP says the deceased were all unrestrained. They say toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths.

