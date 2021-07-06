Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death

(KSLA) — Many memories were made at Parkway High in Bossier City.

And Keshaun Garner’s family and friends say he really left a mark on their lives.

“I’m taking it minute by minute; I haven’t processed it yet,” said Chuck Garner, who with Kara Turner are the parents of the 20-year-old man who lost his life while boating with friends on Lake Bistineau.

Searchers found his body Sunday, a day after he went missing.

“I thought everything was going to be fine. And when we we arrived to the scene, everybody was still searching,” Chuck Garner recalled.

“They called off the search because it was too dark. And at that point when they started coming back, I asked them, ‘well, what is this now?’ And that’s when they officially ruled it as a recovery. That was still hard to me to accept.”

Keshaun Garner’s mom said going to the lake is something Keshaun and his friends did all the time.

“They tried so hard,” she said of his friends’ efforts to find him. “They all searched until they couldn’t breathe themselves. And one of them had to be pulled out of the water; he wouldn’t come out, he was looking for my son.”

Emmett Beggs, who was Keshaun’s lacrosse coach at Parkway High, said he was shocked by news of the young man’s death.

“I got the call and it was punch in gut.”

Beggs described Keshaun’s personality as unforgettable. “He always had a great sense of humor, always laughed and smiled.”

Right now, Keshaun’s parents said. figuring out how to cope with the reality is the hardest part.

“Now we have to piece together and figure out how to make funeral arrangements,” Chuck Garner said. “We still have to see him again. We haven’t seen yet.”

Keshaun Garner was engaged and had plans to get married next year.

