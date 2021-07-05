Water main break closes parts of Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A water main break has closed a portion of a busy Shreveport roadway on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Line Avenue is closed between Slattery Boulevard and McCormick Street in South Highland. Crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break.

Residents in that area may be without water or have low water pressure until repairs are completed.

Restoration is expected to take up to 10 hours. Once water is reconnected, customers will be under a boil advisory.

Road repairs may continue for two weeks. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

