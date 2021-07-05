Yokem Connection
United We Give 2021 blood drive breaks all-time record

LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced on Monday, June 5 that this year's United We Give Blood Drive had more than 1,800 donors, breaking records.(LifeShare | LifeShare)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people in the ArkLaTex decided to do their part and give the gift of life — shattering records.

The blood drive took place in multiple cities, including Shreveport, Bossier City and Texarkana. The last day of the event was held on Saturday, July 3. In total, 1,867 people donated blood during the event. That’s an increase of almost 400 donors from last year’s event.

“The support for this event was greater than we could have possibly anticipated,” said Benjamin Prijatel, executive director of Blood Operations for LifeShare, in a news release. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors, who helped make this event a success. But most of all, we would like to thank our volunteer blood donors, whose united efforts have helped ensure our community has the blood supply it needs.”

According to a news release, the donations were desperately needed.

" ... LifeShare’s inventory of blood was depleted even more this summer than usual, due largely to the pandemic plus the typical summer drop in blood donations. Local hospitals depend on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, prompting the urgency of the drive,” reads a news release.

Participating donors were given a code for a free delivery from Waitr and a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ T-shirt and a free box combo from Raising Cane’s.

The Waitr code is valid through Aug. 31, 2021.

If you would still like to donate blood, click here for more information. Typically blood donations go down during the summer months.

