Shreveport Fire Department reveals new engines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chief Scott Wolverton of the Shreveport Fire Department announces that the department has received three new fire engines.

SFD invites the public to a show and tell for the new engines. The show and tell will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Central Fire Station, located at 263 North Common St.

One of the newest firetrucks for the Shreveport Fire Department. (Shreveport Fire Department)

Engine 8 of the new firetrucks of the Shreveport Fire Department (Shreveport Fire Department)

The event will show how the department plans to reduce firefighter illnesses and injuries. Multiple ranks of the fire apparatus committee looked at the best trends to see what will work for SFD. The vehicles are being assigned to three separate stations. Engine 8 will be assigned to Queensborough, Engine 9 to Cedar Grove, and Engine 17 to Southern Hills.

The newly purchased engines will help keep all fire stations open and will reduce response times as well.

