Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Natchitoches city leaders set to begin new partnership with Crime Stoppers

*Note: This is a stock photo.
*Note: This is a stock photo.(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Officials in the City of Natchitoches are all set to begin a new partnership with Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a nationally recognized program that aims to prevent violent crime and provides cash rewards to those who provide information leading to arrests. People can submit tips anonymously and can earn up to $2,000 in cash for their info, depending on the severity of the crime.

PREVIOUS STORIES
Natchitoches City Council votes in favor of partnership with Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers will soon be coming to the City of Natchitoches.

Over the weekend of May 22 and 23, 2021, the ArkLaTex saw at least three separate shootings.
Natchitoches city leaders to vote on partnership with Crime Stoppers

Natchitoches city leaders say they are trying to put another piece in the puzzle as they work to reduce crime in the city.

Natchitoches police unit

“We are encouraging all of our Natchitoches family to call in if they know something that could help solve a crime. It could make all the difference. If we all work together, we can build a safer place for everyone,” said Dr. Carmella Parker, president of the board of directors for Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches.

Natchitoches has already invested $40,000 to fund the new program, with the remaining money coming from some private donors, including local businesses and residents in the area.

A news conference will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. to detail the new program.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Missing boater’s body recovered from Lake Bistineau; boat’s operator charged with DWI
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
17-year-old shot in neck; condition described as life-threatening
The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He then drove back...
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought
According to Shreveport police, the man was standing in front of a house, shooting fireworks...
Man shooting fireworks realizes pain in leg is gunshot
1 dead after shooting on Garden Street; suspect in custody

Latest News

LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced on Monday, June 5 that this year's United We Give...
United We Give 2021 blood drive breaks all-time record
Line Avenue water main break
Water main break closes parts of Line Avenue
Front view of one of the firetrucks at the Shreveport Fire Department
Shreveport Fire Department reveals new engines
Louisiana COVID lottery program to offer cash prizes, scholarships, and $1M jackpot
La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam