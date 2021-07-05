Man shooting fireworks realizes pain in leg is gunshot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot on Sunday, July 4.

Officers got the call just before midnight to the 4900 block of Merlin Circle.

According to Shreveport police, the man was standing in front of a house, shooting fireworks when he felt pain in his leg.

Then, he realized he was shot.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

