Dry and sunny Monday with rain soon on the return

(KSLA) - Monday will be a great day with more dry weather. The rain will be on the return again by the middle of the week. That is also when the humidity will be high again.

Good Monday morning! We will have some more fantastic weather today, although it will not be quite as nice as what we had over the weekend. Still, we will have little to no rain with tolerable humidity. Temperatures will be a little warmer though, getting to the lower to mid 90s. I know many of you will be enjoying your day off in observance of Independence Day, so it will be great to spend outdoors. It’s good to get any yard work down or spend time by the pool before the rain returns.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our wettest days this week. There will be a lot of scattered afternoon activity. Look out for some heavy downpours as well. I do not expect a washout, but you’ll want that umbrella as you head out the door back to work in the mornings. It will not be a complete waste of the day, as there will be some sunshine at times. Temperatures will still warm up to the lower to mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will have some, but not a lot of rain. I have the rain chances at only 30% both days. So, you may be able to get out to enjoy some sunshine before an isolated shower or storm moves over your location. There is a chance you do not see any rain on one or both of these days. Temperatures will be warming up to the lower 90s.

Over this upcoming weekend, we are looking to have more of the same. A couple showers here and there with nothing major. Rain chances are up to 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday. It’s not enough to cancel any plans you may have for anything outdoors. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower to mid 90s while Sunday should be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we still have tropical storm Elsa. Some strengthening may take place right before hitting Cuba today. Should remain below hurricane status though. Then the storm will move north and pass over Florida come by Tuesday night and Wednesday. From there, the storm will ride up alone the east coast. Other than Elsa, we are not tracking any potential development in the next 5 days!

Have a great day today and watch out for the heat!

