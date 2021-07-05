Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Drivers find high gas prices during Independence Day holiday weekend

National average is highest it has been since 2014
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The average price of gas in the U.S. is the highest it has been since 2014.

ArkLaTex drivers have noticed the extra money their pumping into their vehicles this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“We’ve just gotten out of a horrible year; give us a break,” said driver Melody Trout.

Click here to check gas prices in your area

“They’re higher this year than they’ve been in the past,” said driver Marcus Walton. “If you’re going by the gallon, it makes a big difference.”

According to AAA, the national average as of Monday afternoon is about $3.134 a gallon for regular unleaded. During the Independence Day weekend (July 2-6) in 2014, the national average was $3.66 a gallon. Every year between then and now stayed below $3 a gallon.

“While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable,” according to AAA.

While ArkLaTex drivers have noted the increase in prices, AAA ranks all of the states in our coverage area as being among the 10 least expensive markets.

“Gas prices are kind of high at this time,” Marcus Walton said. “If you want to travel, you just have to prepare yourself and save up.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening as Destinee Patterson brings us the latest on gas prices in the ArkLaTex.

Gas Prices

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keshaun Garner, 20, of Bossier City, is a 2019 graduate of Parkway High, the school where he...
Missing boater’s body recovered from Lake Bistineau; boat’s operator charged with DWI
The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He then drove back...
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
17-year-old shot in neck; condition described as life-threatening
According to Shreveport police, the man was standing in front of a house, shooting fireworks...
Man shooting fireworks realizes pain in leg is gunshot
1 dead after shooting on Garden Street; suspect in custody

Latest News

LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced on Monday, June 5 that this year's United We Give...
United We Give 2021 blood drive breaks all-time record
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Natchitoches city leaders set to begin new partnership with Crime Stoppers
Line Avenue water main break
Water main break closes parts of Line Avenue
Front view of one of the firetrucks at the Shreveport Fire Department
Shreveport Fire Department reveals new engines