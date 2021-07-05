Drivers find high gas prices during Independence Day holiday weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The average price of gas in the U.S. is the highest it has been since 2014.

ArkLaTex drivers have noticed the extra money their pumping into their vehicles this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“We’ve just gotten out of a horrible year; give us a break,” said driver Melody Trout.

“They’re higher this year than they’ve been in the past,” said driver Marcus Walton. “If you’re going by the gallon, it makes a big difference.”

According to AAA, the national average as of Monday afternoon is about $3.134 a gallon for regular unleaded. During the Independence Day weekend (July 2-6) in 2014, the national average was $3.66 a gallon. Every year between then and now stayed below $3 a gallon.

“While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable,” according to AAA.

While ArkLaTex drivers have noted the increase in prices, AAA ranks all of the states in our coverage area as being among the 10 least expensive markets.

“Gas prices are kind of high at this time,” Marcus Walton said. “If you want to travel, you just have to prepare yourself and save up.”

