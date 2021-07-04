Yokem Connection
Juvenile shot in neck; condition described as life-threatening

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A juvenile has suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities report.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting in the 3800 block of Merwin Street happened at 4:27 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The juvenile has since been rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where the victim is undergoing surgery, a police spokesman said.

Investigators have yet to determine where the bullet came from, the spokesman added. Nor is there any immediate word about a possible suspect.

Dispatch records show 10 units initially responding to a call on Merwin between Hassett Avenue and Sandra Street that was “taken by another agency.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

