Body recovered of missing boater in Lake Bistineau, man charged with DWI

Breaking news
Breaking news(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The body of a missing boater was found on Saturday, July 4 in Bienville Parish.

According to Adam Einck, the spokesperson for Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, authorities got the call regarding a missing boater around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Crews were called to Lake Bistineau near Ringgold.

The body was discovered at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Below is information from LDWF:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Bienville Parish on July 3.

The body Keshaun Garner, 20, of Bossier City, was recovered from Lake Bistineau around 9 a.m. this morning, July 4.

LDWF agents were notified around 8 p.m. on July 3 about a missing boater in Lake Bistineau near Ringgold. Agents responded to the scene and searched throughout the night.

It is unknown at this time how Garner entered the water. He was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time he entered the water.

The operator of the vessel, Hayes M. Meek, 20, of Shreveport, was arrested for alleged operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI). LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. The investigation is still ongoing and further charges could be pending. Garner’s body was turned over to the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.

DWI on the water brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

