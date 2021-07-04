Yokem Connection
Bald Eagle makes public appearance at Bass Pro Shop

By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate the Fourth of July — why not stop and visit with a bald eagle?

Caddo Parish’s Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park is displaying its female Bald Eagle for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The eagle will be on display until 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Since 2008, the eagle has made her home at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park. She has a congenital wing defect and cannot fly.

