Bald Eagle makes public appearance at Bass Pro Shop
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate the Fourth of July — why not stop and visit with a bald eagle?
Caddo Parish’s Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park is displaying its female Bald Eagle for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.
The eagle will be on display until 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Since 2008, the eagle has made her home at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park. She has a congenital wing defect and cannot fly.
