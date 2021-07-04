ArkLaTex community celebrates holiday weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With the Fourth of July coming up, many families are travelling and spending time together for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Louisiana Boardwalk kicked off the holiday weekend with a live band.

”I’m visiting with my mom and auntie. We came from Dallas, Texas and we’re excited to be here,” said Iasha Lee.

Many will continue the celebration Sunday with food and fireworks. A list of where you can watch those fireworks across the area can be found here.

As we celebrate the holiday, we remember all our servicemen and women who continue to fight for our freedoms.

