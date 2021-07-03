Woman shot after argument over animal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is injured after an afternoon shooting.

The incident occurred on Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue.

Officials say a woman got into an argument over an animal that resulted in her being shot. She had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be fine.

Police say they took one person into custody but have not released names or potential charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

