Woman shot after argument over animal
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is injured after an afternoon shooting.
The incident occurred on Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue.
Officials say a woman got into an argument over an animal that resulted in her being shot. She had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be fine.
Police say they took one person into custody but have not released names or potential charges at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
