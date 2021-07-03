Yokem Connection
Town of Haughton expected to become a city

Haughton, La.
Haughton, La.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Haughton could soon be the “City of Haughton.”

Leaders hope the new census data will show the growth in population and move the town into this new designation.

Mayor Kim Gaspard is excited about the growth, saying it could lead to new opportunities for the area.

Some long-time residents said they would never believe how much has changed over the years, from the high school growing, new businesses, and more people moving to the area.

“Just everything is growing, buildings popping up, more traffic lights, school growing. A lot of people just want to move to Haughton,” said Karim Karkar with the Haughton Grocery Store.

In order for Haughton to officially become a city, it has to have a population of 5,000 or more. Town leaders believe the census will show just that.

